Lalor makes winning chase debut at Cheltenham

Richard Johnson riding Lalor clear the last to win The Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices' Chase at Cheltenham

Lalor was a heartening and hugely promising winner on his debut over fences in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

Kayley Woollacott's six-year-old stable star transferred all his ability from hurdles to fences as he jumped with great accuracy to run out a seven-length winner from Dynamite Dollars.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson allowed Lalor to bide his time in a select field of five as favourite Claimantakinforgan and then Pingshou made much of the early running in the two-mile Grade Two contest.

But Lalor took over three out and then stayed on emphatically to win with ease at 11-2.