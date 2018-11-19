Kemboy team relishing Ladbrokes Trophy run

Kemboy - has a penalty to carry in Ladbrokes Trophy

Connections of Kemboy are not fazed by picking up a penalty for the Ladbrokes Trophy after his win at Clonmel.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old is now 10-1 third-favourite with the sponsors for the Newbury showpiece on December 1.

With the participation of several of those originally above him in the weights still up in the air, his penalty may not be as severe as feared.

"I'm glad we ran, because as he was as fresh any anything," said Steve Massey, racing manager for owners the Supreme Horse Racing Club.

"He launched himself at the last, and that is how he tends to jump a bit. That's why Paul (Townend) was on him, because he knows him really well - he has his own style.

"He's just a bit quirky with the way he jumps. He always puts one or two in that give you a heart attack!"

"He's only six, but he's got some engine, so it's exciting times."

Kemboy's win in the Grade Two Clonmel Oil Chase may make little difference to his weight at Newbury.

Massey added: "Obviously he's picked up a penalty - but in reality it could only carry 1lb more, because it looks like the four originally above him might not run at Newbury. So he could have been carrying top weight anyway.

"I'm surmising that Thistlecrack, Don Poli and Al Boum Photo don't run - and if they don't, the weights would be going up anyway.

"If he's going to be a Grade One horse, he'd have to defy that sort of mark - so we'll see."

The extra distance of the Ladbrokes Trophy is not a concern to Massey either.

"We're not worried about stamina," he said.

"Willie ran him in the Irish National last year - but he fell at the first.

"He's won over three miles in heavy ground, but he goes on good ground too - whereas a lot of the others might need it pretty soft, and there's no rain forecast."