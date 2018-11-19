Arc heroine Enable to stay in training next season

Enable - stays in training next year

Enable will stay in training as a five-year-old with a third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe her primary target, owner Prince Khalid Abdullah has announced.

The John Gosden-trained filly was limited to just three starts this term after an early-season setback, but she made up for lost time as she bagged a second Arc victory at Longchamp in October before adding the Breeders' Cup Turf to her enviable CV earlier this month.

In winning at Churchill Downs, Enable became the first Arc winner to go on to victory at the American showpiece.

Racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe said in a statement: "Prince Khalid is pleased to announce that Enable will stay in training for the 2019 racing season.

"No racing schedule has been set, but it will feature the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as a prime target."

Should Enable go on to claim a third Arc success at Longchamp next October, she would become the first triple winner in the illustrious history of the 12-furlong race.