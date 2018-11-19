Kempton next stop for Maria's Benefit

Maria's Benefit - likely to head to Kempton next

Stuart Edmunds is eyeing the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton over Christmas for Maria's Benefit after the talented mare took her unbeaten record over fences to two.

The six-year-old made all the running over the near two-and-a-quarter-mile trip at Bangor last week, to persuade Edmunds to try her in better company next time out.

"That was the furthest she has ever been at Bangor, and Ciaran (Gethings) was fairly confident that he had got everything under control," said the Buckinghamshire trainer.

"She jumped great, and I was very pleased with the performance.

"There is not much else for her in the mares' programme for her, and she will now have a Listed penalty, so I think the plan will be to go to Kempton the day after Boxing Day for the Wayward Lad."

Maria's Benefit has put herself in that bracket, and Edmunds hopes he has found the right race.

"The more you win, the harder it gets, but I've got no complaints," he added.

"I think her most impressive performance was at Taunton, and that is a sharp, right-handed track so Kempton should hopefully suit her.

"She is highly-rated for a mare, so the geldings are going to have to be 150-rated to have a good go at her."