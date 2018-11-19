Defi Du Seuil to drop in class for next start

Defi Du Seuil makes a mistake on his chasing debut

Philip Hobbs intends to give Defi Du Seuil a confidence booster on his second start over fences by easing him in class.

The 2017 Triumph Hurdle winner failed to cut any ice on his chasing bow, trailing home a well-held last in the Grade Two Arkle Trophy Trial at Cheltenham on Sunday.

Hobbs said: "The schooling at home has been perfect from the word go. Here, as soon as he saw the first fence all he did was want to balloon it.

"Barry Geraghty said he had an enormous amount of scope to be able to do what he did, but nevertheless he is wasting time and energy doing that."

Hobbs spotted encouraging signs too, but believes a drop in grade may help Defi Du Seuil progress again.

"It is all experience, and he will improve a lot," he added.

"Over the final five fences he jumped very well, until the last when he ballooned it again.

"We will just try and find an ordinary novice chase somewhere now. We will see how he comes out and decide which race might suit and go from there."