Warren Greatrex ponders plan for La Bague Au Roi

La Bague Au Roi - couple of Grade Two options

Warren Greatrex will choose between two potential Grade Two options at Newbury for his talented mare La Bague Au Roi on her next start.

After her winning debut over fences at the Berkshire track, the seven-year-old is set for a return in either the Ladbrokes Novices' Chase over two and a half miles on November 30 or the Ladbrokes John Francome Novices' Chase over three furlongs further a day later.

Greatrex said: "She will go back to Newbury. She will be entered in both the two-and-a-half-mile on the Friday and the two-mile-seven on the Saturday.

"We will then look at the ground and see which is the best race at the time. If it came up soft I would probably keep her at two and a half - if it wasn't I might go up to two-miles-seven."

La Bague Au Roi won new admirers with her highly-encouraging debut chase success.

Her Lambourn trainer added: "I was thinking about other races - but she loves Newbury.

"The race she ran in the other day could have been a Grade Two. The way she took on the boys and never batted an eyelid was impressive

"She has probably taken that last run the best she has come out of a race, so she absolutely loved it.

"If I do want to go for the Kauto Star at Kempton I need to be running her around then to give her the best part of a month off in between. For me, I still think deserves a big one, and maybe that could be over fences."