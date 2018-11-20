Royal Vacation team eyeing Grand National bid

Royal Vacation - connections eyeing Grand National

Connections of Grade One winner Royal Vacation hope he can develop into a live contender for next year's Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

After spending much of last season in the doldrums, the Colin Tizzard-trained eight-year-old made an encouraging return at Cheltenham on Saturday when finishing a staying-on second behind Rock The Kasbah in a valuable handicap.

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father, said: "He opened himself up to be considered for the Grand National with that run on Saturday.

"I don't know what (owner) Jean Bishop is thinking, because we have not really talked about it - but having run like that, it is on our minds. He ran well on Saturday and got that three-mile three trip well.

"He had a quiet last season, and it was nice to get him back in the direction he was heading before."

Dual Grade One winner Fox Norton is unlikely to be seen until the new year at the earliest as he continues his recovery from a tendon injury sustained in last year's King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Tizzard said: "He is going to be back in the new year. He had a slight tendon injury after the King George.

"He will have a similar route to what Native River did last season, by coming out in the new year and be aimed at those spring festivals."