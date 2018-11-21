Masar team court Enable clash

William Buick on Masar celebrates winning the Investec Derby

Charlie Appleby is looking forward to Masar crossing swords with Enable following the news the dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine will race on as a five-year-old.

One of the disappointments of the Flat season was Masar being unable to run after his victory in the Investec Derby. The star three-year-old colt picked up an injury just before he was due to go for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in July.

However, Appleby reports Godolphin's Classic winner to be well on the road to recovery ahead of his comeback in 2019.

"It is great for racing that Enable stays in training, as she has obviously had a light campaign this year with only having the three runs," said the Newmarket trainer.

"From our point of view, for us, and for racing, to have the chance to take her on is exciting and hopefully their paths will cross.

"Masar has not been seen since the Derby, but he is doing well in his recuperation.

"He will go to Dubai again and winter out there, but he won't be running out there. We are looking forward to getting him back on track."