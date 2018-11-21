Chris Gordon has Highway on fast track

Chris Gordon poses at Plumpton

Chris Gordon is keen to give Highway One O One a chance in smart company with an outing in the randoxhealth.com Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

The Winchester trainer has earmarked the two-mile Grade One contest on December 8 as the next target after the six-year-old made it two wins from three starts over fences at Carlisle.

Gordon said: "I was really pleased with him at Carlisle, and it's nice to have some good horses in the yard.

"He has won two chase races now - and I don't want to go in a handicap yet, because he may spend a lot of his life later on in them.

"The only option I see for him now is to have a go at the Henry VIII at Sandown, and I think that is the obvious way forward."

Gordon believes Highway One O One has the scope to acquit himself well there.

"He will likely come up against some very smart horses in the Henry VIII, but his jumping will stand him in good stead," he said.

"We will get out there and make it a good gallop.

"In an ideal world he probably wants stepping up in trip - but a good, stiff two miles around Sandown will suit him."