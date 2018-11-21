Tolworth Hurdle big target for Eldorado Allen

Joe Tizzard - outlined plans for rising star

Eldorado Allen is likely to have one more outing before being stepped up to the top table for the 32Red Tolworth Novices' Hurdle at Sandown.

The Colin Tizzard-trained four-year-old, who is a general 33-1 shot for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, could return to the Esher track for the Grade One prize on January 5, after making his British debut a winning one there earlier this month.

Assistant trainer Joe Tizzard said: "He is nice. It was only a maiden hurdle he won at Sandown, but he was very eyecatching.

"He was purchased with a big reputation from France and has done everything right at home.

"Terry Warner (part-owner) was telling people he was the second best horse he has had beforehand. He did do it properly and looked impressive.

"We will probably stay small next time, before going to the Tolworth in the new year.

"We've not made a definite plan yet. He has come out of it well and didn't have a hard race."