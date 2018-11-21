Rons Dream heading to Coral Welsh National

Rons Dream - has Welsh National target

Peter Bowen feels Rons Dream has the right sort of profile to make an impact in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

The eight-year-old, who enjoyed a winning return to action in a Listed event at Market Rasen earlier this month, is one of 67 entries - and two for Bowen alongside Pearl Swan - in contention for the stamina test on December 27.

Bowen said: "Rons Dream won quite a nice Listed race at Market Rasen and is likely to go again in another Listed race at Carlisle in just under a fortnight and then go for the Welsh Grand National.

"She is a marvellous mare and will love that heavy ground, as all she ever does is stay.

"She beat a 145-rated mare (Casablanca Mix) giving her 4lb the other day, which was a good display.

"Off her mark she should hopefully be at the right end of the handicap for it."

Gavin Cromwell's Raz De Maree, winner of the 2017 renewal, which was run in January, features among eight Irish entries, which also include Baie Des Iles from the Ross O'Sullivan yard.

The remaining six Irish entries all hail from the Gordon Elliott stable and include 2016 Irish Grand National hero Rogue Angel and Grade Two winner Monbeg Notorious.

Dual Scottish Grand National winner Vicente is one of two alongside recent Cheltenham scorer Ibis Du Rheu for Paul Nicholls, who is seeking his third win in the race..

Favourite for the extended three-mile-five-furlong prize with the sponsor is the Anthony Honeyball-trained Ms Parfois, who heads the market at 8-1.