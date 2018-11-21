Plumpton next for rising star Kalashnikov

Kalashnikov - second run over fences at Plumpton

Amy Murphy reports Kalashnikov to be on course for his second run over fences at Plumpton as she gave her thoughts on a mouthwatering match-up further down the line against Lalor.

The pair head the betting for the Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival, after both made impressive debuts over fences following successful hurdling careers.

Kalashnikov got off the mark at Warwick earlier this month, while Lalor followed suit in style at Cheltenham on Sunday for his trainer Kayley Woollacott.

"Lalor was super impressive. I thought it was a lovely performance. He jumped and he galloped and he quickened away well," said Murphy.

"I'm sure they will meet one day. They are two lovely horses and I'm sure it will be a great clash whenever it is."

The Newmarket trainer confirmed Kalashnikov is set make his next appearance in an extended two-mile novice chase at Plumpton on December 3.

The Sussex track is offering a £60,000 bonus for any horse who can win one of a handful of selected races before going on to claim Cheltenham Festival glory in March.

"He's absolutely fine and hopefully he'll go to Plumpton in two weeks' time," said Murphy.

"He's not doing a lot at the moment, but there's no problem at all."

The two horses have met once before, in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury in February, when Kalashnikov landed the spoils as Lalor ran well below par in the rain-hit conditions.