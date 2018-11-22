Silver Streak set for International bid after Greatwood run

Nietzsche wins the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

Evan Williams may give Silver Streak the chance to prove himself in a higher grade after his fine effort in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Silver Streak failed by just a neck on Sunday to give 26lb to Nietzsche in the valuable and highly-competitive handicap on the back of his victory in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las.

The Llancarfan trainer's immediate reaction after the race was to aim the five-year-old at the Unibet International Hurdle back at Cheltenham on December 15.

"I suppose the handicapper will dictate. The reality is we could be stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea," said Williams.

"The horses behind us tell us we could be stuck there. I suppose a race like the International we could look at, but I think he gets a penalty in that because we won a certain quality of race - so that could make it difficult for us.

"We could perhaps wait until February and see if the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury could be all right, but the problem is there will be lots of unexposed horses in the race.

"We don't know whether to go down the conditions route or handicaps. It's a tricky one.

"My initial reaction after the race was the International would be the logical place to go. That way, you can see if you're up to conditions races or not."

Williams reports the grey to have taken the race well so far.

"The horse is fine. We've got no concerns at all. He's very well," he said.

"He did run very well, and we can't be anything but delighted the way he ran.

"It was a very tough job to give that horse of Brian Ellison's a lot of weight. We kept galloping, and the reality was the weight was the difference.

"It was a gallant performance in what looked a good, competitive handicap.

"He's had a great year. He's won a Swinton and a Welsh Champion Hurdle, and almost won a third competitive handicap. Not many can do that."