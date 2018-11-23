Native River and Might Bite set for Betfair Chase

Richard Johnson on Native River celebrates

Native River and Might Bite engage in what promises to be a fascinating rematch in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Native River saw off Nicky Henderson's Might Bite in a pulsating renewal of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, with the abundant stamina of the former Hennessy Gold Cup and Welsh Grand National hero proving crucial in the testing conditions at Prestbury Park.

Wind the clock forward eight months and with the unseasonably dry weather ensuring a predominantly sound surface will prevail on Merseyside this weekend, the classy Might Bite is a hot favourite to turn the tables and exact his revenge.

However, Joe Tizzard - assistant to his father - is hoping Native River can confirm his superiority.

He said: "It has always been the plan to go straight to Haydock. He has been back in since the middle of July and hasn't missed a day, touch wood.

"We could have run him again after the Gold Cup as he came out of it well, but he jarred himself the season before - which was well publicised - and we didn't want to take any risks as we think he is capable of going back there again.

"We turned him out, he has had a proper preparation for this season and we can't wait to run him."

While Might Bite would appear to have things more in his favour this weekend than he did for that titanic tussle in March, Tizzard believes it would be folly to pigeonhole Native River as just a mud lark.

He added: "He is a very good mover. He has been given this brand that he is a slogger, but he has got a bit of class as well.

"He is as tough as they come and mentally he is just what you need. We probably put him into that bracket (as a slogger) in his novice days and we thought Dicky (Richard Johnson) would suit him down to the ground as he would keep sending him on.

"But even when he won on him first time out, he said he is better than that. I think he showed that when he won at Newbury last season."

The Tizzards have a strong second string to their bow in the form of Thistlecrack.

The 10-year-old looked well placed to dominate the division after winning the King George VI Chase at Kempton two years ago, but well-publicised injury problems have restricted him to just three subsequent starts.

He has not been seen in competitive action since finishing fourth behind Might Bite when defending his King George crown last Christmas, but connections hope he can prove he is no back number on Saturday.

Tizzard said: "He was going to run in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby, but as the ground went against us we couldn't do that.

"We were always fighting a battle with him last season physically. We thought he ran a good race in the King George, but he was sore coming out of it and he had a stress fracture in his hind leg.

"The question with him is are we going to get him back to his old self? At home we think we've got him back virtually there - it's whether or not he can do it on the course. Fingers crossed he will."

After being carried out on his shield at Cheltenham, Might Bite rounded off the last campaign with a dominant display at Aintree and Henderson reports his charge to be firing on all cylinders ahead of his return.

He said: "He's never been better - he's in terrific form - and I don't see why Haydock won't suit him.

"You could say three and a quarter miles around Cheltenham isn't as ideal as an easy three miles, which I think is his perfect scene.

"I thought his Aintree win was his best run last season because he was coming back from a very hard battle at Cheltenham.

"Saturday is obviously a completely different race on different ground, but taking on Native River is what's good for racing and it will be a proper race - that's for sure."

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai was a 57-length winner of last year's Betfair Chase - albeit in far more demanding ground than he will encounter on his return.

Jockey Daryl Jacob said: "I'm looking forward to it. He was a very good winner of the last race, when obviously the ground was a lot different to what it will be on Saturday.

"It looks a very good renewal, but my horse is in good form. He was meant to run in the Charlie Hall, but the ground was too quick, so we're coming straight here and we'll see what happens.

"He did run well on good ground behind Might Bite at Aintree in the spring. If he can reproduce that sort of performance, he should be there or thereabouts."

The line-up is completed by Clan Des Obeaux, who bids to provide Paul Nicholls with a seventh Betfair Chase success.

The Ditcheat maestro saddled Kauto Star to win the race four times and also struck twice with Silviniaco Conti.

He said: "Clan Des Obeaux is in good form and we can't wait to run him at Haydock on Saturday. He is an improving young horse, though he does have it all to do in this race.

"He is at the same stage of his career as Kauto Star was when he won his first Betfair Chase.

"He is an improving six-year-old with time on his side. We are looking forward to running him."