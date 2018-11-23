Didtheyleaveuoutto beats Thomas Darby at Ascot

Didtheyleaveuoutto

Didtheyleaveuoutto was cut for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle following a battling victory in the David Brownlow Charitable Foundation 'Introductory' Hurdle at Ascot.

Nick Gifford's son of Presenting looked an exciting prospect when winning a pair of bumpers last winter and he made a taking winning debut over hurdles at Fakenham recently.

Tasked with taking on impressive Cheltenham victor Thomas Darby was always going to prove a much tougher test for Didtheyleaveuoutto but he passed it with flying colours, taking another step up the ladder with a smart display.

Produced with his run over the final flight by Barry Geraghty, the 9-4 shot got the better of a late battle with Thomas Darby by a head.

The Sky Bet Surpeme Novices' Hurdle would appear to be the obvious long-term target for Didtheyleaveuoutto with Gifford wary of running his charge on soft ground.

Gifford said: "I've always loved him. He is not spectacular at home and he just goes about his business. He just does enough.

"Barry said that would be as soft as he would want it. We will avoid deep winter ground. Where we go next - there is the Kennel Gate back here and he will have an entry for that, other than that we are scratching around.

"He jumps super. Certainly the first two are cracking horses. He has got turn of foot and he has come out on top, but it might be different on another day."

Looking to March, Gifford said: "That would be the obvious race (Sky Bet Supreme), but he is very ground dependent. He is a speed horse and Aintree is a speed track, but there is only one Cheltenham.

"You would like to think he could do both as he won't run through the mud in January and February."

Sky Bet reacted by clipping Didtheyleaveuoutto into 16/1 from 20/1 for the Sky Bet Surpeme Novices' Hurdle.

Michael Shinners of Sky Bet said: "Didtheyleaveuoutto did well to win with a good battling performance against his market rival Thomas Darby.

"Both horses enhanced their reputations, with the Nick Gifford trained horse 16/1 from 20/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle which makes him clear second favourite."

de Boinville back with a bang

Nico de Boinville celebrated a winner on his return from a short spell on the sidelines when steering Whenyerreadyfreddie to victory in the Tindle Newspapers Novices' Chase.

Having been out of action since the end of last month with a thumb injury sustained in a fall at Chepstow, the Grade One-winning rider warmed up for Might Bite in the Betfair Chase on Saturday in perfect fashion.

The Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old jumped out to his left, but that failed to prevent him following up his victory at the track on his previous start when holding chasing debutant Kildisart by half a length.

De Boinville said: "It felt great and there was no problem. I had to use my stick in the left hand and it held up absolutely great. It's great to come back on a winner and thanks go to the boss for putting me back up on one like that."

Henderson added of the 4-6 winner: "It's a new trait (jumping to the left), I don't know where that has come from. I don't know if he has pulled a muscle or something else that has tweaked him.

"He did well to win considering he was giving that (ground) away. We will check him, but he is sound. I don't know why he started doing that, as it got quite bad in the end.

"He got to 145 after his last run and I was thinking about the Close Brothers (at the Cheltenham Festival), but that is a 0-145. He does jump really well, but he can't afford to do that.

"He does need good ground as he is not a winter horse and that is why we are on a bit of a roll at the moment. I might try get another run into him, then put him away for the spring."