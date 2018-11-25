Sam Spinner returns at Newbury

Sam Spinner

Sam Spinner could make his seasonal bow in Friday's Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The six-year-old won the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle for Jedd O'Keeffe last season before going on to finish fifth and third in the Cheltenham and Aintree Stayers' Hurdles respectively.

Sam Spinner is one of nine contenders revealed on Sunday after the race was reopened at Saturday's initial entry stage.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' Wholestone and the Harry Fry-trained Unowhatimeanharry finished first and third when they clashed at Aintree earlier this month, and that pair could renew rivalries here.

Monbeg Theatre will be fit for action after finishing third in a Wetherby Grade Two last time for Jamie Snowden, while Nick Gifford's The Mighty Don was victorious on his initial start.

Fry has a second string to his bow in Momella - with Clyne, Kris Spin and Vive Le Roi completing the list of contenders for Grade Two honours in Berkshire.