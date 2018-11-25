Charlie Appleby hopes to make Point

Blue Point

Charlie Appleby hopes King's Stand Stakes hero Blue Point can right the record by making amends in next year's Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

The four-year-old was withdrawn from the Group One prize back in March - won in his absence by then stablemate Jungle Cat - because blood was found in his nostrils before he was loaded into the stalls.

After finishing third in the Nunthorpe on his final start in Britain this year, the son of Shamardal will spearhead the team set to represent the Newmarket trainer in Dubai.

Appleby said: "He has been out there and done it before, but unfortunately it didn't happen for him in this year's Al Quoz because the horse had the problem at the starting stalls.

"It was disappointing at the time. But that is racing, and two minutes later we were applauding Jungle Cat back into the winner's enclosure.

"He did well after that incident, winning at Royal Ascot, and we know that five and six-furlong races are his gig. He will be aimed at sprint races out there, and we will work back from the Al Quoz again."

King Edward VII Stakes and Great Voltigeur winner Old Persian will be among those joining Blue Point as well as dual French Group Two scorer Brundtland and Loxley, who triumphed at the same level when claiming the Grand Prix de Deauville in August.

Appleby added: "Loxley will be going out there to have a look at the Jebel Hatta, then possibly a tilt at something like the Dubai Turf, while Old Persian is a potential candidate for the City Of Gold.

"Brundtland is out there as well, and we will work back from the Dubai Gold Cup with him. We've still got to finalise all the handicappers, but it will be a nice team going there that should be competitive."