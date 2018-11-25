Tent to pitch up at Cheltenham

My Tent Or Yours

Evergreen My Tent Or Yours is on track to defend his Unibet International Hurdle title for owner JP McManus at Cheltenham next month.

Nicky Henderson's 11-year-old, a three-time Champion Hurdle runner-up, returned to Prestbury Park 12 months ago to become the joint-oldest winner of the International.

That victory in the two-mile one-furlong Grade Two put My Tent Or Yours in the same bracket as Bird's Nest and Relkeel, also both victorious at 10, and he is due to be back for more on December 15.

It will be his seventh start at Cheltenham, where he has yet to be out of the first two.

Henderson said: "My Tent Or Yours is in great shape. We are looking to start his season in the Unibet International Hurdle again.

"That is the obvious place to go, because he won the race last year. He did not have a penalty then - which he will have this year (6lb), and that will make things harder."

The champion trainer reports the lightly-raced veteran is showing no signs of slowing up.

He said: "He is getting on a bit now, but he has summered really well.

"He is also handling his work well. His enthusiasm has not diminished, but he has become an easier ride as he tends not to pull as much these days.

"He has been with us since he was a three-year-old. He has been a brilliant horse to train, who has finished second in three Champion Hurdles - everybody loves 'Tent' in the yard."