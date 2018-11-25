Gordon Elliott on weather watch for Samcro

Bedrock leads Samcro over the last at Down Royal

Gordon Elliott is keeping a careful eye on the weather at Newcastle for Samcro's planned run in the Betvictor Fighting Fifth Hurdle on Saturday.

The six-year-old carried all before him as a novice last term, but he suffered a surprise defeat on his return at Down Royal and was a late withdrawal from last Sunday's Morgiana Hurdle because of the good ground at Punchestown.

Elliott quickly nominated the Newcastle Grade One - and a possible clash with reigning champion hurdler Buveur D'Air - as a likely port of call, but he would like to see a bit more rain at Gosforth Park.

The trainer said: "Samcro did a nice piece of work on Friday and the plan is still the Fighting Fifth. We just need a bit of rain over there now."

The Newcastle ground was reported to be good to soft on Sunday after 40 millimetres of rain at the track over the last week.