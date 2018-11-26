Sha Tin plan for Beat The Bank

Beat The Bank on the way to winning the Shadwell Joel Stakes

Andrew Balding hopes Beat The Bank can return to the peak of his powers in the Longines Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin.

After claiming the Celebration Mile at Goodwood on his penultimate start, the five-year-old son of Paco Boy will look to leave his tame effort in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot behind in the Group One prize on December 9.

Balding said: "This race has been the plan for a while and he seems in good form. Jim Crowley felt like the ground didn't suit him at Ascot, but he is in fine fettle now.

"He is a little bit more mature than he was, so I hope he will be OK with the travelling, but you never know until you take them there."

Assessing the potential opposition, the Kingsclere handler feels it is not just last year's winner and ante-post favourite Beauty Generation, from the yard of John Moore, that will be tough to beat.

He added: "There is not just Beauty Generation to take on, but plenty of others. It looks a very strong race and the local runners are getting stronger each year.

"If the horse runs his race, though, he should be very competitive."