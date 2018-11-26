Definitly Red targeted at Cheltenham Gold Cup

Definitly Red - Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup his target

Brian Ellison hopes all roads will lead back to a second shot at the Magners Gold Cup in March for Definitly Red.

The nine-year-old will take his next step towards a return outing in the Festival feature, in which he finished sixth last season, by bidding to claim back-to-back victories in the Grade Two Rewards4Racing Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on December 8.

Having unseated his rider on his final start last season, the Phil and Julie Martin-owned gelding made a winning return to action earlier this month when claiming the fourth Grade Two victory of his career in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Ellison said: "Definitly Red will go for the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree next. I've been happy with him since Wetherby and he seems in good form.

"The ground was not ideal for him at Wetherby, but he still went and won on ground which he didn't like. He probably just needed that run as well and he will improve a lot for it.

"I'd imagine the Gold Cup will be the plan for him again, all being well.

"He is a horse with a really good stride and he couldn't handle that ground in it last year.