White Moon to have confidence-booster next time

White Moon - will have confidence-booster next

White Moon is set for a confidence-booster before being stepped back up in class by Colin Tizzard.

The flashy grey was in the process of making a pleasing debut over fences at Cheltenham when he fell at the last on the heels of the leaders.

Connections believe they have a top prospect on their hands, but they will look for an easier opportunity next time before raising his sights.

"He had a haematoma on his chest, but he also had a slight cut there so it drained away and he's absolutely fine now," said owner Garth Broom.

"He was a bit stiff that evening in his stable, but they said he recovered very quickly so I'm hoping it didn't dent his confidence as he didn't deserve to fall.

"Unfortunately he found himself behind a wall of horses and he just jumped into them - everyone seems to think he would have won.

"He did get outpaced slightly coming down the hill, but he was just starting to pick up. When he won his two hurdle races he really opened up in the home straight.

"We feel after that he can compete at a high level, but at the same time we'll probably look for a confidence-booster for him somewhere.

"All being well, we can then step him up to graded company as I'm sure he's capable of that. It's a long time since I've been as gutted after a race as I was that day, but the main thing is that you have another day with them."