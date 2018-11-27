Soft ground needed for next Vinndication run

Vinndication - soft ground needed for next start

Ground conditions will dictate where the exciting Vinndication will make his second start over fences.

The Kim Bailey-trained five-year-old won a Ludlow bumper and each of his three starts over hurdles last season, completing his hat-trick in the Listed Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon in February.

After sidestepping the spring festivals, Vinndication made his eagerly-awaited chasing debut at Carlisle earlier this month and maintained his unbeaten record with an accomplished display.

Bailey is keen to step his charge up in class - but only when there is some cut in the ground.

He said: "We are just waiting for the soft ground with him and he won't be running until we get it.

"We were lucky at Carlisle that it rained and that is the ground he wants.

"I'm not going to rush him as he is only a baby.

"The Grade Two race at Ascot just before Christmas is a race that I would be interested in. That is very much a possibility."