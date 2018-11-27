Exeter likely starting point for Black Op

Black Op (centre) - set to go chasing at Exeter

Tom George admits it has been a frustrating wait for the right novice chase in which to unleash his smart hurdler Black Op.

The Slad handler hopes to finally take the wraps off the Roger Brookhouse-owned seven-year-old at Exeter on Friday week.

"It's been frustrating as there are no novice chases for him," said George.

"He can't go round the small tracks, he needs a galloping track and I don't really want to go to a Grade One track first time (over fences) so he's in the halfway house. There aren't many tracks as when you find the right track, there aren't any races.

"He'll go to Exeter on December 7, but he's in good form."

Another smart novice chaser in the yard is The Worlds End, who won first time out before finishing third at Cheltenham behind Ibis Du Rheu.

"I think it was a solid run, he was beaten by horses with match practice and I think he can improve on that," George told At The Races.

"He was a bit careful at a couple, but it's better to be that way than the other. Next time I think we'll put it up to them now he's had his practice.

"Hopefully he'll get back to Cheltenham at the next meeting."