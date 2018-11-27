Apple's Jade and Laurina on target to clash

Apple's Jade - handed entry in Sunday feature

Apple's Jade and Laurina feature among 16 confirmations for Sunday's baroneracing.com Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Gordon Elliott's mare Apple's Jade beat the boys in the Grade One 12 months ago and has had a repeat on her schedule after making a stylish winning reappearance in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.

Elliott has also left in Samcro, who at this stage is more likely to head to Newcastle for Saturday's Fighting Fifth Hurdle, Dortmund Park, Tombstone, Sutton Place and last season's Triumph Hurdle hero Farclas.

Laurina missed her intended comeback at Ascot last weekend as Willie Mullins felt the ground would be too quick for her and she is one of eight possibles for the champion trainer.

Fellow smart mares Benie Des Dieux and Limini are in the mix along with Champion Hurdle runner-up Melon, who missed the Morgiana Hurdle earlier this month.

The only two horses not trained by either Elliott of Mullins are the top-class Supasundae from Jessica Harrington's yard and Joseph O'Brien's Early Doors.