Gordin Elliott pair left in Drinmore Novice Chase

Delta Work - stands ground in Fairyhouse feature

Gordon Elliott's Cheltenham Festival winners Delta Work and Blow By Blow feature among 13 to stand their ground in Sunday's baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

Delta Work was successful in the Pertemps Final before going close in Grade One company at Punchestown and he also made a winning chase debut at Down Royal at the beginning of November.

Blow By Blow, winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' race in March, also won first time out over fences but was beaten next time in a Grade Two by Some Neck.

Elliott could also run Cubomania, Duca De Thaix and Hardline while his rival Willie Mullins only has Cadmium left in.

Paul Nolan's Discorama, second to Blow By Blow at Cheltenham, made a fine start to life over fences at Naas and could now step up to the highest level.

Jessica Harrington's Jetz, a winner last weekend, Joseph O'Brien's Le Richebourg, Henry de Bromhead's Mind's Eye and Colin Kidd's Rashaan are others in the mix.

In the baroneracing.com Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, Mullins is responsible for eight of the 15 possibles at the confirmation stage.

Aramon, Prince D'Aubrelle, Sancta Simona and Royal Rendezvous are among the Closutton army.

Elliott's Commander Of Fleet is unbeaten in his two racecourse outings to date while Noel Meade's Brace Yourself and O'Brien's Triplicate are among the others engaged.