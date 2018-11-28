American target up in the air

American

Ground conditions will dictate whether American will take up his entry in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday.

Harry Fry's high-class chaser was pulled up when a leading contender for last year's renewal of the prestigious handicap - formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup.

However, he split Definitly Red and Bristol De Mai on his next start in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and returned to Prestbury Park to finish ninth in the Gold Cup in March.

American is set to return to action this weekend, but Fry will make a late decision on whether he will run at Newbury or make the long journey north for the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

The trainer said: "He has two options as he's in the Ladbrokes Trophy and the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle and we're just keeping an eye on the weather.

"Obviously he is a better horse on softer ground, so the more rain we get the better.

"It looks like Noel (Fehily) is going to be at Newcastle for the Fighting Fifth (to ride Summerville Boy), so there's that to consider as well.

"We have to make a decision by 10am tomorrow (Thursday) with the Ladbrokes Trophy being a 48-hour declaration race.

"We want to run him in the race we think he has the best chance of winning, so we'll see.

"It's a big weekend and we'll try to make the right call by running the horses in the most suitable races."

American is a best priced 16-1 for the Ladbrokes Trophy and 8-1 for the BetVictor Rehearsal Chase at Gosforth Park.