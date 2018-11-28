Christmas Hurdle still the plan for If The Cap Fits

The Christmas Hurdle at Kempton remains the most likely next port of call for If The Cap Fits following his return to winning ways at Ascot.

The Milan gelding claimed his third victory from as many starts over hurdles at Kempton on Boxing Day of last year, but disappointingly missed the remainder of the campaign.

Harry Fry's charge was beaten by Verdana Blue on his return to action in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton, but went one better with a gritty display in Saturday's Coral Hurdle.

Fry said: "All is good with him. He came out of the weekend with no problems whatsoever.

"We're just letting the dust settle before firming up any future plans. Noel (Fehily) and I and Jason Maguire (racing manager for owners Paul and Clare Rooney) will have chat about where we're going at some stage.

"I think the Christmas Hurdle is probably the most likely target. He's still got to improve to compete at that very top level and whether we end up in a Champion Hurdle or a Stayers' Hurdle, as some people have suggested, we'll have to wait and see.

"I think we saw another side to him on Saturday. It was only two weeks after the Elite and last season he preferred a bit of time between his races.

"He probably ran a bit flat, but he still managed to get the job done, which was great."