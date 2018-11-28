Mengli Khan impressive winner on chase debut

Mengli Khan - made impressive start over fences at Punchestown

Mengli Khan made a smart start to his career over fences with a facile success at Punchestown.

Gordon Elliott's charge grabbed Grade One glory in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse last season.

He blotted his copybook when running out at Leopardstown over Christmas, but bounced back in the spring to finish third in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and at the Punchestown Festival.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned five-year-old was an 8-11 favourite for the Download The BETDAQ App Beginners Chase and jumped fluently throughout in the hands of Davy Russell.

He head each of his rivals in trouble rounding the home turn and safely negotiated the remaining obstacles to score by 10 lengths from talented mare Forge Meadow.

Elliott said: "I thought it was a good performance. When he had something to aim at he winged fences.

"Davy said they just weren't going quick enough down the back and he let him stride on. He jumped the fourth-last and third-last very well, and he went to pop the last two which he'll probably learn from.

"It's hard to believe he ran on the Flat as a two-year-old, but he looks to be a chaser with the big bone of him. He took to that well.

"I'd say he'll go straight to Leopardstown at Christmas now. The scope he showed is what really impressed me."