Willoughby Court misses Newbury return

Willoughby Court - forced to miss Newbury

Ben Pauling has been forced to delay Willoughby Court's comeback yet again because of another minor setback.

A Cheltenham Festival winner in 2017, Willoughby Court's novice chase campaign was cut short by injury last season.

Pauling then wanted to start him off in the Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle, but a small problem prevented that.

Newbury on Friday was therefore very much Plan B, but that has also now been scuppered - and the seven-year-old was declared a non-runner because of lameness.

Speaking in his Black Type blog, Pauling said: "He isn't 100 per cent this morning, which means he won't run at Newbury today.

"It's incredibly frustrating for all the team and in particular Paul and Clare Rooney (owners), who have been incredibly patient and supportive.

"I was very excited to get him back out on the track, but that's racing! It's a long season, and we hope to have him out again soon."