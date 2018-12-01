Posh bounces back for Nicholls

Posh Trish and Harry Cobden (right) clear the last flight before going on to win

Posh Trish bounced back to winning ways in gaining more valuable black type with a game front-running success in the Ladbrokes Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Newbury.

After finishing second behind Lust For Glory at the track on her most recent start, the Paul Nicholls-trained five-year-old turned the tables on her last-time-out conqueror when defeating her by three and a quarter lengths in the extended two-mile Listed prize.

Nicholls said of the 11-8 winner: "To be honest I thought we had a better chance on the weights and on the ground - the ground more than anything, as a test of stamina is much better for her.

"She is just a galloper. She could go to Cheltenham (Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Festival), but that is a long way off and we will pick our way before then.

"I'd not be adverse to that (Challow Hurdle). There is a mares' race at Taunton worth quite a lot of money and if the ground is soft we might look at that.

"She is settling a lot better now and she learnt quite a bit the last day. She tried to make all in the bumper at Sandown last season and just tanked all the way, but now she is much better."