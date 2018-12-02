Fine work from Delta in Drinmore Novice Chase

Davy Russell riding Delta Work (right) clear the last to win the baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase from Barry Geraghty and Le Richebourg Racecourse on December 02, 2018 in Ratoath, Ireland. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Delta Work proved too strong for Le Richebourg in a driving finish to the baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work won the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival in March before being touched off by Next Destination at Grade One level at Punchestown.

He made a successful start to his chasing career with a workmanlike display at Down Royal last month and was the 100-30 second favourite returning to the top table behind Joseph O'Brien's hat-trick-seeking 11-4 favourite Le Richebourg.

There were still plenty in with chances rounding the home turn, before Delta Work and Davy Russell jumped to the lead at the second-last and Le Richebourg followed him through under Barry Geraghty.

Le Richebourg hit the front after the final obstacle, but Delta Work roared back to prevail by half a length. Jetz was eight lengths away in third.

Elliott - who won this race with subsequent Gold Cup hero Don Cossack in 2013 - said: "He jumped well and showed a good attitude. You would love the way he picked up from the back of the last after missing it.

"He's not the biggest, most robust horse in the world, but he's a nice horse and we're lucky to have him. I'd imagine Leopardstown at Christmas will be the plan.

"All he does is jumps and stays. He won a Pertemps in Cheltenham, but I liked the way he travelled through the race today."