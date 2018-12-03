Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown on Lalor radar

Richard Johnson riding Lalor clear the last to win The Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices' Chase at Cheltenham

Lalor has been given an entry in Saturday's randoxhealth.com Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Kayley Woollacott's stable star made a scintillating debut over fences at Cheltenham last month, after which his trainer initially ruled out an appearance in this weekend's Grade One contest.

However, a lack of options combined with his current well being has forced a change of plan and his participation may come down to the availability of champion jockey Richard Johnson.

Speaking in her Betway blog, Woollacott said: "I know after Lalor's win in the Arkle Trial at Cheltenham I said we wouldn't go to Sandown for the Henry VIII Novices' Chase, but we've decided to give him an entry.

"He's come out of the race in great form and although he hasn't schooled since, he seems in really good order. It would be silly of us not to enter him and at least have a look at the race.

"There aren't a huge number of options for him, so we'll weigh things up later in the week and make a decision then. I'm not saying he'll run, but we'll definitely consider it.

"After Saturday there's the Wayward Lad at Kempton on December 27, so we could keep him back for that. At this stage we're then planning to go to Doncaster for the Lightning on January 27 as his final race before Cheltenham.

"These things can all change, but we'll see what the entries look like for Sandown. He'll school this week and if all is well we could turn up on Saturday. It's a Grade One after all.

"I've said before that ideally we want Dickie (Richard Johnson) to ride him, so we'll also have to see if he's likely to be at Sandown or Aintree."