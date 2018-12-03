Bedrock set for quick return after missing Newcastle

Bedrock leads Samcro over the last at Down Royal

Ian Jardine expects Bedrock to be 100 per cent in a couple of days after a minor setback forced to him to miss the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The Dumfries trainer was forced to pull his smart performer out of Saturday's Grade One contest, won by Buveur D'Air from Samcro, after Bedrock was found to have swelling in a hock on the eve of the race.

Bedrock had caused a major upset when beating the Gordon Elliott-trained Samcro in the Grade Two WKD Hurdle at Down Royal last month.

"The swelling has gone down, and he should be all right in a day or two. He seems OK," said Jardine.

"We've made no plans yet. We'll have a think about where we go next and decide. We'll see."