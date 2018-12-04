Un De Sceaux set for Hilly Way Chase on Sunday

Un De Sceaux

Last year's winner Un De Sceaux is one of three possible runners for Willie Mullins in the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork on Sunday.

The perennial champion trainer has saddled 10 of the last 11 winners of the Grade Two contest and looks to have every chance of adding to his tally.

The remarkable Un De Sceaux made a successful start to the last campaign when dominating his rivals 12 months ago, but whether he returns to defend his crown remains to be seen as he also holds weekend entries in the Tingle Creek at Sandown and the John Durkan at Punchestown.

His stable companion Min has the same three options, while another Mullins inmate, Great Field, could run at either Sandown or Cork.

The Closutton trio feature among 12 entries for the Hilly Way. Other contenders include the Gordon Elliott-trained quartet of A Toi Phil, Dinaria Des Obeaux, Doctor Phoenix and Mrs Lovett.

Henry de Bromhead has entered Special Tiara and Three Stars, while Tony Martin's Cheltenham Gold Cup third Anibale Fly is also in the mix.

The Hilly Way Chase is sandwiched by two Grade Three contests on one of the big days of the year at Cork.

Mullins is responsible for six of the 22 possible runners in the Kerry Group Stayers Novice Hurdle including Dorrells Pierji and the improving mare Robin De Carlow.

Defi Bleu and Monbeg Worldwide are two of five contenders for Elliott.

Recent Clonmel victor Camelia De Cotte is the sole Mullins representative in the Kerry Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase.

Mrs Lovett, Lackaneen Leader and Missy Tata are in the frame for Elliott. The latter has won six of her eight starts since arriving in Ireland, but has been sidelined for the best part of two years.