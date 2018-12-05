Lester Piggott in hospital after being taken unwell

Racing great Lester Piggott was taken to hospital over the weekend

Racing legend Lester Piggott is in hospital undergoing routine tests but his family says the former jockey is "in good shape" after he was taken unwell at the weekend.

Sky Sports News has confirmed reports that the 83-year-old, who has suffered from heart problems in the past, is expected to remain in hospital for the rest of this week as a precaution.

His daughter, Maureen Haggas, who is married to trainer William Haggas, said the tests are "routine" and that Piggott is "in good shape".

"He's in good shape considering he's been abusing his body since he was 16," she told the Racing Post.

Piggott is one of the most successful jockeys ever to have competed in the sport, with more than 5,000 winners worldwide and a record nine Epsom Derby wins.