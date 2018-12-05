Baron Alco bids for Cheltenham doube

Baron Alco

Gary Moore is happy with a 6lb rise for Baron Alco ahead of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup on Saturday week.

Baron Alco won last month's BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham and will be aiming to be the first horse since Exotic Dancer in 2006 to claim both feature handicaps before Christmas.

Frodon, who finished second in the BetVictor, heads the weights on 11st 12lb with Baron Alco on 11st.

"I have been very pleased with Baron Alco since the BetVictor Gold Cup and the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup is his big target now," said Moore.

"He is 6lb higher in the handicap and whether or not he can cope with that will depend on what else turns up on the day. If it is a similar sort of race to the BetVictor Gold Cup, I don't think 6lb would stop him.

"Having said that, I am well aware the way he ridden last time was an advantage because he was kept out of trouble in what was an incident-packed race, and there was probably a couple of hard luck stories in behind.

"The ground all comes the same to him. He is an amazing horse with a great attitude and he will go on anything bar extremes.

"Benatar is still under consideration for the race after his run at Ascot, but I am 99 per cent sure that Casse Tete won't run."

Venetia Williams' Aso, so impressive at Newbury last week, is on 11st 6lb with Le Prezien next on 11st 2lb. Last year's winner Guitar Pete is way down the list on 9st 13lb.