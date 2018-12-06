Beauty Generation could head over to Royal Ascot

Beauty Generation - could head to Royal Ascot

John Moore has not ruled out the prospect of bringing multiple Group One winner Beauty Generation over to Royal Ascot next year for a shot at the Queen Anne Stakes.

Having failed in his attempt to lift the prize with Able Friend back in 2015, Moore is keen at trying to set the record straight with the six- year-old gelding, who will bid for back-to-back victories in the Longines Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The 68 year old said: "The Queen Anne would be a potential target. Before that there is the Dubai Turf and they are two races I would put forward to the owners if they did want to travel.

"Of course I would like to win a Group One at Royal Ascot as we failed with Able Friend. He lost the plot before the race as he was a distressed horse and he ran accordingly.

"I've told a lot of people that this horse is a Hong Kong champion but can you really say he is a world champion? To do that you have got to travel and compete in those types of races and win them to get the get the sort of kudos that would make worldwide racing fans would say he is the real deal.

"We would love to go to Royal Ascot. We were based up with Michael Bell last time with Able Friend and the conditions were fantastic.

"It is not a prize money thing, it is the prestige of having a horse that can get the job done there if he travels. We enjoyed the fanfare and everything about it last time.

"The decision will be up to the owners and I will sit down after the race on Sunday and say 'if you want to prove him on the world stage you have to travel' and the owners might look at Royal Ascot for the prestige of running at the Queen's meeting."