Championship Horse Racing courses confirmed

Epsom

Championship Horse Racing have announced the introduction of a series of races to take place across eight racecourses in Britain and Ireland.

The dynamic new addition to the Flat racing calendar will see branded teams compete in 48 races, with each worth more than £100,000 in prize money.

The eight racecourses set to stage 'The Series' include Epsom, Goodwood, Newbury, Newmarket (July Course) and Leopardstown. Ayr, Haydock and Sandown are the other tracks set to take part.

The fixtures are proposed to take place on eight consecutive Thursday evenings between July 25 and September 12 of next year. The meetings will be additional to to the British fixture list and require approval from the British Horseracing Authority.

Jeremy Wray, chief executive of Championship Horse Racing, said: "Agreeing the likely racecourse schedule is a key milestone for CHR. Over the next few months we'll be announcing the teams and the media partners who will broadcast The Series across the world.

"We're thrilled that The Series is due to take place at such prestigious courses and that it will debut in three countries.

"They are great locations and have superb facilities for summer evening racing that promises fans something they've never experienced before. Fans will be encouraged to engage with the teams and our aim is to help tell the stories about the tens of thousands of people involved in the sport."

Simon Bazalgette, Group Chief Executive of The Jockey Club and Chairman of Jockey Club Racecourses, which are set to stage four of the eight fixtures in The Series, said: "We're delighted to support The Series. There are some fantastic people behind the horses in our sport and it would be brilliant to shine a light on them through this new initiative, while attracting new partners to our sport."

Each team set to take part in The Series will comprise a racing manager, four jockeys and a squad of 30 horses.