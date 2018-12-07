God's Own tops Peterborough Chase field

God's Own ridden by Paddy Brennan

God's Own tops 10 contenders for Grade Two glory in Sunday's Tattersalls Ireland Edredon Bleu Chase at Huntingdon.

Tom George's charge won the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his seasonal bow last month and will have to concede upwards of 6lb all round as he tries for a big-race double.

Charbel pushed Politologue all the way at Ascot on his most recent outing and he tries his luck again for Kim Bailey, while Art Mauresque was beaten into third in a Grade Three at that Berkshire track on his latest run.

Josses Hill won the race in 2016 for Nicky Henderson and he has his first start since undergoing a summer wind surgery, while Tea For Two runs for the first time in Jane Williams' name.

Beggar's Wishes, Hammersly Lake, Millitarian, San Benedeto and Rene's Girl complete a classy line-up for a race better known as the Peterborough Chase.