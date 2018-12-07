Anibale Fly drops back in distance for Hilly Way

Anibale Fly jumps the last fence on his way to winning the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown

Anibale Fly is a fascinating contender for Sunday's Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Tony Martin's charge finished third in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup, before going on to be fourth in the Grand National at Aintree.

However, he drops right back in trip to just short of two miles and a furlong here as he tackles seven rivals.

Anibale Fly is one of two runners for owner JP McManus, with the Willie Mullins-trained Great Field having his first run since winning a Navan Grade Two back in March.

Doctor Phoenix chased him home that day and he reopposes for Gordon Elliott, who also fields A Toi Phil under joint top weight alongside Great Field.

Special Tiara, winner of the 2017 Champion Chase at Cheltenham, is one of two runners for Henry de Bromhead along with Three Stars - while Castlegrace Paddy and Sumos Novios complete the line up.