Saturday Sandown review: I Can't Explain has all the answers

Trainer Nicky Henderson

Sandown's big pre-Christmas festival was packed to the rafters for Betfair Tingle Creek day and punters got off to the ideal start as I Can't Explain justified favouritism in the opener.

Nicky Henderson has a fabulous record in the Core Spreads "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle, having won the two-mile event on seven consecutive occasions until 2015 when O O Seven scored.

I Can't Explain, a point-to-point winner in Ireland and sent off the 11-8 favourite, cruised into contention under Nico de Boinville before jumping to the front two out and putting the race to bed.

Henderson said: "We use the race quite a lot, I think, don't we? This is a nice place to start them off and when you have a nice horse, it is always good to start them off at a nice place.

"He handled the ground well, but it was quite hard work. But that is why you'd run him over two miles in that ground, as he would probably run over two-five on anything quicker than that.

"You wouldn't mind seeing him doing it again, as he has only had one point-to-point, so I would not like to jump into too deep a pond, too soon.

"He is only four and he has always been pretty professional. He is very straightforward. At the moment, there are no quirks or foibles hiding there. He seems to just get on with his job."

I Can't Explain was introduced at 20-1 by GentingBet for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Paddy Power and Coral were similarly aligned.