Glorious Forever strikes for Silvestre de Sousa

Silvestre De Sousa - big winner in Hong Kong

Silvestre de Sousa executed a perfect front-running ride to land the Longines Hong Kong Cup aboard Glorious Forever at Sha Tin.

The British champion jockey teamed up with local trainer Frankie Lor in the Group One heat, with Glorious Forever promptly away and soon taking on his full brother, Time Warp, for the early lead.

Time Warp's rider Zac Purton was happy to let De Sousa kick on in front and he was still well in control turning for home, with Glorious Forever finding plenty as the race began in earnest with a couple of furlongs to run.

The siblings were still battling it out inside the distance, but while Glorious Forever sealed victory, Time Warp was pipped for the runner-up spot by the fast-finishing Japanese raider Deirdre.

De Sousa said: "I won the battle for the first 300 metres and after that he was in the money.

"It was great. I've had a few rides out here today and it was nice to get a Group One. The others ran well, but I'm pleased and very happy to get the Group One.

"I wanted to get to the front as I didn't want a messy race and I was quite happy they left me alone in front. He just kept quickening. I was confident from the 800 metre mark as he was going so well and when I intended to let him down, he quickened on the bridle.

"It was a nice way to do it as all he had to do was lengthen and he did. I knew they were coming near the end, but he managed to do it the hard way from the front.

"Frankie said the horse felt very well and last time he finished in front of Time Warp. I think this race was a bit more smooth (than last time) and it went his way.

"When you look back, it has gone from strength to strength out here and I've been getting plenty of support with the rides.

"It is nice to have a Group One winner on the big stage, as the world has stopped to watch the racing today. It is nice to have another Group One under your belt."

Lor, who also claimed the Longines Hong Kong Cup Sprint with Mr Stunning, added: "It's amazing. For me I think this is my dream. I talked to Silvestre yesterday and I said if he jumped well, get the lead."

Ed Walker, who previously trained the winner in Britain, fielded Stormy Antarctic but he failed to feature in the shake-up and finished eighth of nine runners.

Walker said: "He relaxed great. They just had a nice scrap for the lead for about five seconds.

"Silvestre absolutely nailed it (on the winner). They left him alone and everyone went to sleep in behind like they were going to do another lap.

"He made up a huge amount of ground and ran well. He was not beaten far. There are no excuses really it was just a funny race.

"If it is very soft, he runs over a mile and if it is better over a mile and a quarter. He is very versatile."