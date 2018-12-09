One For Arthur team ponder next move

One For Arthur - fell early at Aintree

One For Arthur could try again at Christmas time after only getting as far as the third fence in the Many Clouds Chase over the Mildmay fences at Aintree on Saturday, his first run since his Grand National triumph in April 2017.

The Lucinda Russell-trained nine-year-old might head to Haydock for the Tommy Whittle Chase on December 22 or the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

His comeback from injury was something of an anti-climax, as he unseated rider Tom Scudamore after making a bad mistake at the third fence in the three-mile one-furlong heat won by Definitly Red.

"He's fine, perfect. We'll just have to find out what we're going to do with him now. We'll probably go to either Haydock or Wetherby, but he's in good form," said Russell's assistant and partner Peter Scudamore on Sunday.

"He was a bit fresh and he just wasn't concentrating. He took off too soon."