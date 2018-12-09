Un De Sceaux fine after Tingle Creek second

Un De Sceaux - fine after gallant Sandown run

Willie Mullins is looking forward to the rest of the campaign with Un De Sceaux after his flamboyant performer finished a highly-creditable second to Altior in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

Un De Sceaux, who had taken the coveted two-mile prize in 2016, lost nothing in defeat as he went down by four lengths to Nicky Henderson's ace.

"He's fine. He travelled home last night, we weren't sure if they would travel horses on the ferry, but we got them home. He was fine this morning," said Mullins on Sunday afternoon.

"I was very pleased with Un De Sceaux, he put in a fantastic performance.

"I thought he couldn't have done much better and he was just beaten by a better horse on the day.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of the season with him."