Charbel shines in Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon

Charbel - made all to win the Peterborough Chase

Charbel dictated proceedings from a long way out to record a convincing success in the Tattersalls Ireland Edredon Bleu Chase at Huntingdon.

Noel Fehily, who was standing in for the injured David Bass, decided to kick on from the fifth fence, after several horses had vied for the lead in a frenetic start to the Grade Two contest, registered as the Peterborough Chase.

Charbel quickly open up a handy advantage with a series of good leaps, which saw Paddy Brennan on God's Own trying to keep tabs on Kim Bailey's seven-year-old.

However, Charbel (13-8 favourite) was not for stopping and maintained his momentum to come home eight lengths clear of God's Own. Tea For Two was four lengths back in third place.

"I was really impressed with him, just delighted. I'm sorry David Bass couldn't ride him," said Bailey.

"I'm thrilled. I've always wanted to win the Peterborough Chase and it's great to have done it with him.

"No plans, but I think we'll keep him to flat tracks now. I think he's shown today that flat tracks suit him."

Fehily was doubling up after earlier steering Bags Groove to victory in the Highflyer Bloodstock Novices' Chase for trainer Harry Fry.

Bass missed the ride after being concussed in a fall from Mon Palois at Wetherby on Saturday, but could return to action next weekend.

Bailey added: "He's fine. He's going to have a concussion test next week and hopefully he'll be back for the weekend."