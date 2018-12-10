William Buick banned for six weeks in Hong Kong

William Buick - banned in Hong Kong

William Buick was given a six-week ban after pleading guilty to a charge of reckless riding in Sunday's Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

The rider partnered the Tony Cruz-trained Pakistan Star in the Group One event and was found to have caused interference to both Waldgeist and Red Verdon when going for a gap with a couple of furlongs to race.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club stewards took a dim view of his actions and suspended him from December 17 to January 28, which is equivalent to 12 Hong Kong racedays.

Buick was also fined HK$20,000 for the rule breach.