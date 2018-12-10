Mr Medic on call for Caspian Caviar Gold Cup run at Cheltenham

Trainer Robert Walford

Robert Walford is bidding to win big handicaps on successive Saturdays as Mr Medic features among 18 left in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Fresh from Walk In The Mill's victory in the Becher Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree, Mr Medic will aim to follow up a smooth success in a decent race at Ascot last time out.

"He's running and he's in good from," said Walford.

"Obviously it's a deeper race than Ascot and we'll see if he's good enough.

"He's 9lb higher, but it was to be expected given the way he won. It's just one of those things and if he's not good enough, he's not good enough.

"We can always go back to another handicap around Ascot if it doesn't work out."

Baron Alco attempts to join a select list of horses to win the two major handicaps at Cheltenham before Christmas.

Pegwell Bay (1988), Senor El Betrutti (1997) and Exotic Dancer (2006) are the only others to have completed the double in the same season.

Gary Moore's chestnut made most of the running to win the BetVictor Gold Cup last month and must defy a 6lb higher mark. Moore could also run Benatar and Casse Tete.

Paul Nicholls' Frodon chased Baron Alco home and is 3lb better off for two lengths if the pair clash again. Romain De Senam has also been left in by the former champion trainer.

Nicky Henderson's Rather Be was brought down in the BetVictor race when still going well and will be hoping for better fortune, while Casablanca Mix might also represent Seven Barrows.

War Sound has been left in by the in-form Philip Hobbs, with Venetia Williams able to call on Cepage and Gardefort, although she has taken out recent Newbury winner Aso.

Last year's winner Guitar Pete in the only one making the journey from the north for Nicky Richards while there are no Irish runners.