Christmas Hurdle aim for If The Cap Fits

If The Cap Fits ridden by Noel Fehily

If The Cap Fits could drop back down to two miles for the Unibet Christmas Hurdle at Kempton rather than step up in trip for the JLT (Long Walk) Hurdle at Ascot.

The Harry Fry-trained gelding won the Coral Hurdle at Ascot over two and a half miles on his latest start, after finishing second in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton last month.

That was his first run since landing the novice hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day. A return to the Sunbury track could be on the cards, although the Long Walk over three miles at Ascot on December 22 is the alternative.

"He's good. Obviously he's got the entry in the Long Walk and the Christmas Hurdle, so I don't know," Jason Maguire, racing manager to owners Paul and Clare Rooney, told At The Races.

"Noel Fehily was keen to go for the Christmas Hurdle. The other day you could argue he maybe was a bit flat, which is why he didn't travel as well as he can.

"I'm not sure, but I wouldn't rule out the Christmas Hurdle at the minute."

On the other hand, stablemate The Last Samuri is set for the Silver Cup Handicap Chase on the Long Walk card. It would be the 2016 Grand National runner-up's first run for the Fry yard since his move from Kim Bailey.

"The Last Samuri is pencilled in to go to Ascot. All good. Harry is happy with him," said Maguire.

"He's had a wind operation to tighten his wind up, so we'll see. He's not getting any younger, so we'll see how he gets on."