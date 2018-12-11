Saint Calvados to go up in distance and down in class

Saint Calvados is set to be given more experience going right-handed after his first attempt that way round saw him finish third to Altior in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

While trainer Harry Whittington was pleased with the performance of his stable star, he feels he needs to step up in trip and down in grade after taking on the best over two miles.

"He's absolutely fine, he's all good," said the Wantage handler. "He ran with credit at the end of the day and obviously it was the first time he'd been right-handed.

"He hung a bit left down the back straight and probably got caught out by his inexperience, but he stayed on well to beat Sceau Royal for third place.

"It was a solid effort. He's still got a very bright future and we'll probably step him up in trip now."

He added: "We'll let the dust settle and have a look. There's a Listed race over two and a half at Kempton in January.

"It will probably be a good thing to take him right-handed down in grade, and then we will just take it from there."